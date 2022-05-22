USI facing Rogers State in NCAA Softball Championship opener

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana softball program set high goals for its final season in NCAA Division II, and it’s been so far so good as the team’s “farewell tour” has been quite the ride.

[HIGHLIGHTS: USI softball clinches berth to College World Series]

After winning the Great Lakes Valley Conference regular-season title, USI (49-11) swept through its opponents to be crowned the GLVC tournament champions as well.

The Eagles then followed that up with a thrilling run through the NCAA Midwest Regional, before taking care of business against Grand Valley State this week to secure a spot in the College World Series.

And now, USI will soon be heading off for the NCAA Division II Softball Championships in Denver, Colorado.

Slated as the No. 4 seed in the eight-team tournament, the Eagles’ first opponent will be Rogers State. Game time is scheduled for Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

