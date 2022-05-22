Police: Father-son dispute escalates into shooting on Evansville’s west side
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Evansville on Saturday evening.
According to the Evansville Police Department, authorities received a call about a domestic dispute between a father and son on the 300 block of Carolina Avenue.
EPD told 14 News the dispute became physical, ending with the father getting shot. Officials say he was taken to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for a gunshot wound that appears to be non-life-threatening.
Police say the son was taken into custody and is being questioned by detectives.
We will update this story once more information is available.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.