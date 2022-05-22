Birthday Club
More showers Saturday night, cooler Sunday

14 First Alert
14 First Alert
By Jeff Lyons
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue overnight Saturday into early Sunday. Much cooler air will stream in on Sunday, with morning lows in the middle 50s and highs only in the middle 60s. Sunny and pleasant by Monday with a high of 72. We’ll have a chance for thunderstorms again Tuesday-Thursday with highs in the upper 70s and lows near 60.

