Evansville storms knock over trees, damage property

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One man is trying to find a way to move forward after a fallen tree hit two of his cars.

On Saturday afternoon, people on Linwood Avenue in Evansville were hit with a sudden storm that some thought may have been some sort of miniature tornado.

“It was something that was blowing the kids’ toys in the air and everything was flying, dust was flying, then all of a sudden the top of that tree just come over,” said Charles Tyler, who say it happen. “It sounded like thunder and lightning, that’s what we thought it was.”

The storm knocked over an old tree, completely blocking the road.

“This tree’s an old tree, it’s a big tree, and when it came down, it came down with force,” said Timothy Norton.

Norton was inside taking a nap when the storm hit. His neighbors ran to tell him what happened, and when he came outside he saw the tree had landed on two of his cars, which are important to his livelihood.

“Unfortunately, I run a little, small lawn company, a start-up lawn company, it’s going to decimate it,” said Norton.

Evansville police came to the scene and made sure it hadn’t affected any powerlines. Officers then sent over the city arborist, and he says it wasn’t his only stop of the day, saying he was aware of at least three different places in Evansville dealing with fallen trees.

Norton says he had other worries before the tree fell, and he doesn’t appreciate having something else to worry about.

“To have this added on top brings back the old saying, ‘When it rains it pours,’” said Norton.

Norton says he’s had problems with that tree in the past since it grew to block the light from a streetlight, but he wishes that problem had been resolved differently.

