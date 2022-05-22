Birthday Club
Juvenile arrested after shooting at EPD officer, police say

(Source: Gray News)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department arrested a juvenile after they say he shot at a police officer Sunday morning.

They say it happened around 2 a.m. at the Corner Pocket Bar.

EPD says two police officers were working off-duty at the bar when they heard shots fired outside in the 1800 block of North Fulton Avenue.

The two officers say they saw several people crowded together appearing to be fighting.

One of those officers says he saw a person with a gun in his hand.

The officer says he walked over to the person and announced himself. The suspect ran away from the officer as he continued to yell for him to stop.

That suspect was later identified as a 17-year-old juvenile.

According to a press release, the officer chased the suspect, and that’s when he turned and fired at least one shot at the officer. The EPD officer fired back but did not hit the suspect.

EPD says the suspect continued running away but was caught a short time later by another officer. He was arrested without further incident.

Officials say no one involved was shot.

EPD Crime Scene Detectives say they found multiple shell casings in the grassy area outside of the bar, and in the area of the chase. A gun was also found laying in the street near the intersection of Florence Street and the alley where the suspect ran.

According to a press release, since the suspect is a juvenile, he was taken to EPD Headquarters to meet with detectives and his guardian for an interview. He did not give a statement.

Officials say the juvenile is facing an attempted murder charge and was waived to adult court due to the nature of the charges.

He is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

