Dispatch: Parts of State Road 56 shut down in Spencer Co.

WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Spencer County Dispatch confirms that State Road 56 was closed in spots late Saturday night.

14 News received multiple reports of road closures in the area.

People who called us reported seeing police, ambulance and fire vehicles shutting down roadways.

We will update this story once more information is available.

