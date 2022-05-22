Birthday Club
Cool and quiet start to the week, rain likely Wednesday

By Arden Gregory
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The cold front that brought us storms yesterday also brought us a big break from the heat! Today is the coolest day we have had in more than two weeks. Our temperatures only made it into the mid to upper 60s due to mostly cloudy skies and a cool breeze from the north-northwest.

Our skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight as our temperatures fall back into the low to mid 50s. A few folks on the northern end of the Tri-State may even dip into the upper 40s.

We will get a few more peeks of sunshine Monday, but it will still be at least partly cloudy with a cool wind blowing in from the northeast at around 6 to 12 mph. As a result, Monday will only be a few degrees warmer than today with high temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70°. That is about 10° cooler than average for this time of year.

A warm front will swing through our region on Tuesday, bringing us a shot of warmer air from the south. That will push our temperatures into the upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy, and the daylight hours look dry, but rain returns to the forecast Tuesday night. Rain is likely and a few thunderstorms are possible Wednesday as a cold front pushes through our region. Some of that rain will continue through Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, but I think we will be dry by Thursday afternoon.

That cold front will knock our high temperatures back a few degrees into the lower 70s Thursday, but we will bounce back into the 80s under mostly sunny skies as we head into Memorial Day weekend.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

