Aces honor Seniors, but Regular Season Finale washed away by Rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Saturday afternoon, the University of Evansville baseball team honored five seniors with a pregame ceremony at German American Bank Field at Charles H. Braun Stadium.

For the final time in their careers, Evan Berkey, Tanner Craig, Drew Dominik, and Caleb Reinhardt took the field at The Braun. This group has combined to play in 353 games with over 1,000 at bats and 190 innings pitched, hitting 55 home runs for 213 RBI, while recording 12 wins on the mound and 143 strikeouts. The five were recognized in a pregame ceremony and were joined by their families on the field.

Following the ceremony, the scheduled contest against Valparaiso lasted just one inning before thunderstorms ended the game, which was not resumed. The Aces secured the No. 2 seed in the MVC Tournament and will begin their postseason journey on Wednesday with a 3 PM pitch against an opponent to be determined in Springfield, Mo.

