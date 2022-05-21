Birthday Club
Strong to severe storms moving through Tri-State

WFIE Alert Day
By Jeff Lyons
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -At 2:30 CDT, a line of strong to severe storms was moving across the Tri-State. 61 mph wind gusts were reported at Carmi, IL as the line passed. More storms will move through Western Kentucky between now and 5pm. In addition to a damaging wind threat, localized flooding will be possible across Kentucky through Saturday evening. Sharply colder air will move in behind the storms with highs on Sunday only reaching the middle 60s. A severe thunderstorm watch continues until 6pm for the entire Tri-State.

