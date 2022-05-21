Severe storms possible Saturday afternoon and evening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few thunderstorms skirted the northern edge of the Tri-State Saturday morning. Skies will clear and southerly winds will push temperatures into the upper 80s by afternoon. A cold front will push into the region from the northwest Saturday afternoon and evening. Ahead of the front, we’re expecting thunderstorms to appear by mid to late afternoon. The main threat with the storms will be damaging winds and heavy rain, especially if the thunderstorms form a line. We can’t rule out tornadoes, especially within the lines of storms. Best chance of severe weather will be from about 3pm to 9pm, west-to-east. Make sure you have a way to get warnings when you are out and about. The 14 First Alert app is a free download from the App Store or Google.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.