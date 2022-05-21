Report: Man threatens to ‘shoot up’ a Burger King over incorrect order

MOOREFIELD, W.Va. (WDTV/Gray News) - A man in West Virginia was arrested after he reportedly made threats to a Burger King restaurant when he received an incorrect order last month.

According to a criminal complaint, officers were called to a Burger King on April 29 to speak with an assistant manager who told them about an incident that occurred on April 28 with a man and woman who had received a wrong order from the fast-food restaurant.

WDTV reports the assistant manager told officers the man, later identified as 28-year-old Eric Phares, called the restaurant and said he was “going to shoot the establishment up with his AK-47.”

Authorities said the restaurant’s owner also shared surveillance video that showed an employee taking food out to Phares. As the employee walked back to the restaurant, he appeared to argue with Phares.

The 28-year-old then allegedly walked toward his vehicle, opened the door and pulled out what appeared to be an AK-47 type of rifle, and pointed it toward the establishment before getting back into his car, according to the police report.

Officers said they called Phares about the incident, and he reportedly became irate before handing the phone to his wife, who denied a gun was involved.

According to the report, Phares was in the call’s background, saying he does not own an AK-47, and had called Burger King to apologize for the altercation.

When officers interviewed the employee in the video, he confirmed that an argument took place and saw Phares pull out a black item from his vehicle but could not determine what it was, according to authorities.

Police said they took Phares into custody and booked him into the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

