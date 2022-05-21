Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

OPD investigating homicide incident after late night shooting

(Source: Gray News)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a homicide after responding to a shooting Friday night.

They say it happened around 10:10 p.m. on the 3600 block of Arlington Drive.

According to a press release, when officers arrived on scene they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

OPD says the man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Detectives responded and are currently investigating.

They are asking anyone with any information about the incident to call the police department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

We will update this story once we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19, 2022 by FBI agents. She...
Pediatrician charged in murder-for-hire plot in Kentucky
Water & cell service impacted by storms in Mt. Carmel
Mt. Carmel working to recover after severe storms
Escaped inmate Casey White, 38, was charged with escape after leaving the Lauderdale County...
Recaptured Alabama escapee ordered to provide DNA sample
Dispatch: Crews respond to crash near Lloyd Expressway & Boehne Camp Rd.
Dispatch: Crews respond to crash near Lloyd Expressway & Boehne Camp Rd.
Hannah West
Police: Driver crashes into pole with toddler in car, BAC twice legal limit

Latest News

Friday After 5 kicked off in Owensboro on Friday with a new location.
Friday After 5 kicks off in Owensboro
Friday After 5 kicks off in Owensboro
Friday After 5 kicks off in Owensboro
53-year-old Dennis Rigdon of Sturgis.
Deputies: Sturgis man arrested for intention to perform ‘mass shooting’
Dispatch: Crews respond to crash near Lloyd Expressway & Boehne Camp Rd.
Dispatch: Crews respond to crash near Lloyd Expressway & Boehne Camp Rd.