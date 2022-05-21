OPD investigating homicide incident after late night shooting

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a homicide after responding to a shooting Friday night.

They say it happened around 10:10 p.m. on the 3600 block of Arlington Drive.

According to a press release, when officers arrived on scene they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

OPD says the man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Detectives responded and are currently investigating.

They are asking anyone with any information about the incident to call the police department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

We will update this story once we learn more.

