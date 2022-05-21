Birthday Club
Man arrested after allegedly assaulting cashier with wrench at Circle K, police say

By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department arrested a man after they say he assaulted a cashier at a Circle K convenience store.

They say it happened on the 1200 block of West Columbia Avenue around 11 p.m. Friday night.

According to the affidavit, when officers arrived they found a cashier who was bleeding from his head.

Police say the cashier told them a man, who was a regular customer at the store, hit him in the head multiple times with what he believed to be a large wrench.

Officials say the suspect ran from the scene before EPD arrived.

The suspect was later found and identified as James Payne.

James Francisco Payne
James Francisco Payne(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

According to the affidavit, Payne still had the wrench in his possession when officers arrested him.

Officers say they matched Payne’s clothing and physical description to surveillance footage from the Circle K.

Payne is facing a felony charge of battery with a deadly weapon.

