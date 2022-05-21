Dispatch: Crews respond to crash near Lloyd Expressway & Boehne Camp Rd.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews were sent in response to an accident with injury near the intersection of Lloyd Expressway and Boehne Camp Road on Friday night.

Dispatch says the call originally came in around 8:18 p.m.

Officials tell 14 News that extrication was called.

Our crew on scene reports that crews pulled at least one person out of the car.

We will update this story once more information is available.

