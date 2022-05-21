Birthday Club
Dispatch: Crews respond to crash near Lloyd Expressway & Boehne Camp Rd.

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews were sent in response to an accident with injury near the intersection of Lloyd Expressway and Boehne Camp Road on Friday night.

Dispatch says the call originally came in around 8:18 p.m.

Officials tell 14 News that extrication was called.

Our crew on scene reports that crews pulled at least one person out of the car.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews were sent in response to an accident with injury near the intersection of Lloyd Expressway and Boehne Camp Road on Friday night.(WFIE)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

