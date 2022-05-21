Dispatch: Crews called to apartment fire on Cross St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms crews are responding to an apartment fire in the 600 block of Cross Street.

Dispatch says that call came in around 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

The Evansville Fire Department says a main power line was damaged by a tree limb and caused the fire. They say insulation to the apartment began to rub off and burn cable wires soon after.

We are working to get more information and will update this story once we learn more.

