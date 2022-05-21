Dispatch: Crash near Lloyd and Barker Ave.; One lane blocked off

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central dispatch confirms a crash near Lloyd and Barker Avenue.

They say that call came in around 6:25 p.m.

Dispatch says it was reported as an accident with injuries.

Crews are on scene and assisting with the situation.

They say two cars are involved.

Our 14 News crew on scene reported one lane is closed at this time as crews have it blocked off.

We will update this story once we know more.

