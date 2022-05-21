Birthday Club
Deputies: Sturgis man arrested for intention to perform ‘mass shooting’

53-year-old Dennis Rigdon of Sturgis.
53-year-old Dennis Rigdon of Sturgis.(Source: Union County Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Sturgis man is facing terroristic threatening charges after deputies say he indicated his intention to perform a “mass shooting” at a local facility.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old Dennis Rigdon was arrested on 204 counts of terroristic threatening.

Officials say the targeted facility employs more than 200 people.

The sheriff’s office says that deputies arrested the suspect without incident. After obtaining a warrant to search Rigdon’s home, deputies say they found evidence showing he had a specific target in mind.

Officials say there’s no evidence of co-conspirators, and Rigdon was acting alone.

Deputies say the incident is still under investigation.

