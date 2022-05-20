Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

‘We do not have to panic’: Health officials investigating possible monkeypox outbreak

Health officials in Canada are investigating a possible monkeypox outbreak in Montreal. (Courtesy: CBC)
By Lauren Pelley
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTREAL (CBC) - In Canada, public health officials are investigating a possible outbreak of monkeypox in Montreal.

As of Thursday, officials are investigating 17 possible cases.

The disease is typically found in Africa and transmitted through respiratory droplets emitted during close contact.

Currently, health officials said it’s not infectious enough to enter a phase of general community transmission.

“We’re going to put the protective measures in place to cut the chain of transmission, but we do not have to panic at this time,” said Montreal Public Health Director Dr. Mylène Drouin. “It is not something that is going to be sustained. It’s not something you can acquire when you do your grocery store or on public transportation.”

Officials said the monkeypox patients have mainly been men who have had sexual relationships with other men.

Earlier this week, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health confirmed a single case in a man who had recently traveled to Canada.

The CDC is now working with Massachusetts health officials to investigate a case of monkeypox in a resident there. (Source: CNN/CDC/WFXT)

Copyright 2022 CBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some residents of an Evansville apartment complex are complaining about the living conditions...
Tenants complain about living conditions in Evansville apartment complex
Dylan Birdwell
Man sentenced in deadly hit and run crash
Kameron Smith
Dispatch: Pursuit from Posey County ends in Evansville, suspect in custody
ISP: Owensboro man killed in shooting in Harrison Co., Ind.
Officials say Owensboro man fired first, killed firefighter, was then shot by officer
Cody Collins and Timothy Collins
Former lake manager charged with theft and official misconduct in Union Co.

Latest News

FILE - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, center, embrace campaign volunteer Riley Roberts in a hug, the...
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez says she’s engaged to longtime partner
Henderson County officials issued a boil water advisory for some of its residents on Thursday...
Boil water advisory issued in Henderson Co.
An Amber Alert has been issued after a Rose Hill 5-year-old boy was taken from daycare by his...
Amber Alert: 5-year-old boy taken from Kansas daycare by mother
An audience video appears to show the aftermath of comedian Dave Chappelle getting attacked on...
Alleged Chappelle tackler also charged in roommate stabbing