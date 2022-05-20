Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Suspected gang violence led to graduation shooting that wounded 3 in Louisiana, police say

By WAFB and Gray News staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Three people were shot and a fourth person was injured when gunfire broke out at a high school’s graduation, held on Southeastern Louisiana University’s campus Thursday.

Hammond High Magnet students were graduating at the University Center, and families were leaving the activity center around 8:15 p.m. when superintendent Melissa Stilley said the shots rang out.

Shortly after the shooting, Trent Thomas, 20, of Hammond, was arrested, WAFB reported. Officials said more arrests are possible.

Thomas is charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, aggravated damage to property, and possession of a firearm on a gun-free campus.

Cell phone video circulated on social media shows crowds fleeing just after the shots were fired.

In a press conference Friday morning, Hammond Police Chief Edwin Bergeron said the shooting stemmed from a possible gang-affiliated altercation between Thomas and a group of people, specifically one unidentified juvenile, a former Hammond High student.

Three innocent bystanders were wounded by the gunfire, and a fourth was injured trying to escape, Bergeron said. All of the victims’ injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

As of Friday morning, three victims had been released from the hospital, and a fourth victim remained in stable condition.

Bergeron said it doesn’t appear Thomas has any criminal history, but “we know the people he’s affiliated with,” he said.

Thomas is being held at the Tangipahoa Parish jail in Amite.

Louisiana senators John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy tweeted in the moments following the shooting, issuing prayers and condemning the “senseless violence.”

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage and power outages have been reported in several areas throughout the Tri-State.
Water & cell service impacted by storms in Mt. Carmel
WFIE Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Enhanced Risk for severe weather Thursday evening
The Louisville Metro Police Department reports officers found nearly 30,000 suspected fentanyl...
Officers find enough fentanyl to kill 4 million people in drug bust, officials say
Some residents of an Evansville apartment complex are complaining about the living conditions...
Tenants complain about living conditions in Evansville apartment complex
Kameron Smith
Dispatch: Pursuit from Posey County ends in Evansville, suspect in custody

Latest News

Friday After Five Director tells us what to look forward to this year
Friday After Five Director tells us what to look forward to this year
Mobile home catches fire in Henderson
Mobile home catches fire in Henderson
Daylight shows more damage in Mt. Carmel
Daylight shows more damage in Mt. Carmel
Unemployment lowest in Ky history
Unemployment lowest in Ky history
12 Ky counties back in yellow on COVID map
12 Ky counties back in yellow on COVID map