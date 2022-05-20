Birthday Club
Sharon Elementary holds senior walk to celebrate Castle High School graduates

By Monica Watkins and Mitchell Carter
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Castle High School seniors returned to Sharon Elementary for a “senior walk” around the halls of their former school.

Elementary students lined the halls Friday morning, holding up signs and offering high-fives to the seniors. Family members and former teachers congratulated the students, sending them on with cheers and smiles before they cross the stage Saturday evening.

Castle senior and former Sharon Elementary student, Malory MillsLynch says being able to come back for the senior walk means a lot.

“This weekend is just so memorable, and I’m just so excited, and the fact that all of these teachers love us so much. They really showed us what true love is like, and you can really feel that in their hearts,” MillsLynch said.

Another Castle senior and former Sharon Elementary student, Olivia Patton, says the senior walk reminded her just how much she appreciates her former educators.

“I think it just shows how important a teacher is in a child’s life, because we had teachers flying in from Wisconsin, driving from Kentucky, and it - some of our favorite teachers,” Patton says. “It’s just touching to see how much they care about us and we care about them.”

Castle will hold their graduation ceremony Saturday at 8 p.m. in the stadium.

MillsLynch and Patton will be joined by their classmates as they receive their diplomas and move to their next steps.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

