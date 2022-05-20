School officials report storm damage at Gibson So. High School

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Some areas in Gibson County sustained damage from Thursday nights storms. This includes Gibson Southern High School.

In a letter sent to parents, school officials say there was significant damage to their softball field and main gym roof.

They say their FFA barn, greenhouse, baseball field, ticket booths and track and field equipment also had some damages.

School officials say despite the damage, final exams still took place on Friday.

School officials also say the high school’s graduation ceremony is still planned for next Friday, May 27.

Gibson Southern was set to host a Class 3-A Softball Sectional tournament starting Monday. That has now been moved to Washington High School in Daviess County.

