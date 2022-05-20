Police: Driver crashes into pole with toddler in car, BAC twice legal limit

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say a driver hit a utility pole shortly early Friday morning.

It happened just after midnight on S. Seminary Street.

Officers say the driver, Hannah West, told them she didn’t need medical attention, but she did have lacerations to her leg and face.

They say West told them she was texting and admitted to drinking at a nearby bar.

Police say she was driving with her 20-month-old child in the backseat.

They say she failed some field sobriety tests, and a breath test showed her BAC was .163.

West was taken to the Hopkins County Jail.

