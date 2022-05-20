Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

PHOTO: Fisherman sets new state record by catching 67-pound catfish

Fisherman Ethan Evink caught a massive 67-pound catfish to set a new South Dakota state record.
Fisherman Ethan Evink caught a massive 67-pound catfish to set a new South Dakota state record.(South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks)
By Dakota News Now staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now/Gray News) - A fisherman in South Dakota has set a new state record with his latest catch.

According to the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks, Ethan Evink caught a massive flathead catfish in the Missouri River in Union City. The fish was so giant it set a new record in South Dakota.

The state agency said Evink’s record-setting catfish was 51.5 inches long and weighed 67 pounds, 8 ounces, as reported by Dakota News Now.

Evink said he made the catch early in the morning using cut bait, a popular catfish bait.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water & cell service impacted by storms in Mt. Carmel
Water & cell service impacted by storms in Mt. Carmel
WFIE Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Enhanced Risk for severe weather Thursday evening
The Louisville Metro Police Department reports officers found nearly 30,000 suspected fentanyl...
Officers find enough fentanyl to kill 4 million people in drug bust, officials say
Escaped inmate Casey White, 38, was charged with escape after leaving the Lauderdale County...
Recaptured Alabama escapee ordered to provide DNA sample
Some residents of an Evansville apartment complex are complaining about the living conditions...
Tenants complain about living conditions in Evansville apartment complex

Latest News

Migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande river into the U.S. are under custody of National Guard...
Judge: COVID asylum restrictions must continue on border
FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, of California, speaks during a news conference on May...
Archbishop: Pelosi will be denied communion over abortion
KY COVID-19
32 Ky. counties in yellow on COVID-19 map
Deaconess Midtown receiving $12M for renovations
Deaconess Midtown receiving $12M for renovations