Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Pediatrician charged in murder-for-hire plot in Kentucky

Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19, 2022 by FBI agents. She...
Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19, 2022 by FBI agents. She is accused of trying to hire a person to kill her ex-husband.(Source: Oldham County Detention Center)
By Charles Gazaway and Gray News staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A doctor in Kentucky has been arrested on federal charges for trying to hire someone to kill her ex-husband.

Stephanie Russell, 52, a pediatrician in Louisville, was taken into custody by FBI agents Thursday.

Court records state Russell made contact with a person Sunday that she believed she was hiring to kill her ex-husband. The person Russell had contacted was actually an undercover FBI employee, said the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Kentucky, in a news release.

Russell agreed to pay a total of $7,000 for the killing. She put $3,500 - half of the agreed upon amount - in a drop box outside her medical office Wednesday. She was to pay the remaining $3,500 after it took place.

Russell made an initial court appearance before a U.S. magistrate judge Friday, and she is scheduled to have preliminary and detention hearing Tuesday.

If convicted, Russell could serve up to 10 years in federal prison.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water & cell service impacted by storms in Mt. Carmel
Water & cell service impacted by storms in Mt. Carmel
WFIE Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Enhanced Risk for severe weather Thursday evening
The Louisville Metro Police Department reports officers found nearly 30,000 suspected fentanyl...
Officers find enough fentanyl to kill 4 million people in drug bust, officials say
Some residents of an Evansville apartment complex are complaining about the living conditions...
Tenants complain about living conditions in Evansville apartment complex
Kameron Smith
Dispatch: Pursuit from Posey County ends in Evansville, suspect in custody

Latest News

Friday After Five Director tells us what to look forward to this year
Friday After Five Director tells us what to look forward to this year
Mobile home catches fire in Henderson
Mobile home catches fire in Henderson
Unemployment lowest in Ky history
Unemployment lowest in Ky history
Daylight shows more damage in Mt. Carmel
Daylight shows more damage in Mt. Carmel
Friday After Five Chair previews first one of the season
Friday After Five Chair previews first one of the season