Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Aimee escapes fatal Hollywood studio fire

FILE - Ozzy Osbourne, center, poses with his family, from left, daughter Aimee, wife Sharon, daughter Kelly, son Jack and his son Louis, after he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on April 12, 2002. Aimee and her producer escaped a Hollywood recording studio fire that killed another person. Her mother, Sharon, confirms in an Instagram post that her elder daughter was one of two people who got out alive.(Nick Ut | AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Aimee and her producer escaped a Hollywood recording studio fire that killed another person, her mother said.

The fire erupted late Thursday afternoon in a two-story commercial building, and it took 78 firefighters more than 50 minutes to extinguish the flames, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott said in a statement.

Two people reported respiratory symptoms related to smoke exposure and were evaluated at the scene, but both declined to be taken to a hospital, Scott said.

“Sadly, one person was found dead inside, as firefighters searched the structure,” Scott said, adding that no firefighters were injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

One of the two survivors was the elder daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne said in an Instagram post.

Aimee Osbourne, 38, and a producer she was working with were “the lucky two that made it out alive,” Sharon Osbourne said, without identifying the producer.

“It is utterly heartbreaking that someone lost their life today in this fire & we are sending our prayers to this person & their family,” Osbourne said, adding “our prayers go out to the family and friends of the person that lost their life to this senseless fire.”

Aimee Osbourne is a singer who releases music under the name ARO, her initials. She did not take part in the Osbourne family’s reality show.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

