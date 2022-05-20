New place to get tacos opening at Newburgh gas station

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A new Fastbreak Convenience Store is moving along at State Road 66 and Grimm Road in Newburgh.

Fastbreak District Manager Ryan Murrell tells us Taco Tienda will open at the gas station too.

He says the recipes are the same as Taco Tierra, but they are two separate companies and are not associated with each other.

The menu shows items including tacos, sanchos, burritos, and more.

The business will also have a Beck’s Kitchen.

It’s all expected to open in June.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.