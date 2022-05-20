Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

New place to get tacos opening at Newburgh gas station

New Fastbreak in Newburgh
New Fastbreak in Newburgh(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A new Fastbreak Convenience Store is moving along at State Road 66 and Grimm Road in Newburgh.

Fastbreak District Manager Ryan Murrell tells us Taco Tienda will open at the gas station too.

He says the recipes are the same as Taco Tierra, but they are two separate companies and are not associated with each other.

The menu shows items including tacos, sanchos, burritos, and more.

The business will also have a Beck’s Kitchen.

It’s all expected to open in June.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage and power outages have been reported in several areas throughout the Tri-State.
Water & cell service impacted by storms in Mt. Carmel
WFIE Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Enhanced Risk for severe weather Thursday evening
The Louisville Metro Police Department reports officers found nearly 30,000 suspected fentanyl...
Officers find enough fentanyl to kill 4 million people in drug bust, officials say
Some residents of an Evansville apartment complex are complaining about the living conditions...
Tenants complain about living conditions in Evansville apartment complex
Kameron Smith
Dispatch: Pursuit from Posey County ends in Evansville, suspect in custody

Latest News

Friday After Five Director tells us what to look forward to this year
Friday After Five Director tells us what to look forward to this year
Mobile home catches fire in Henderson
Mobile home catches fire in Henderson
Unemployment lowest in Ky history
Unemployment lowest in Ky history
Daylight shows more damage in Mt. Carmel
Daylight shows more damage in Mt. Carmel
12 Ky counties back in yellow on COVID map
12 Ky counties back in yellow on COVID map