Man found guilty of child molesting in Spencer Co.

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - After a four day jury trial that ended Thursday night, a Spencer County jury found 57-year-old Ronald Duncan guilty of child molestation.

Ronald Duncan was found guilty of all four charges filed by the State of Indiana which included, Count 1: Child Molestation as a level 1 felony, Counts 2 & 3: Child Molestation as a level 4 felony, and Count 4: Vicarious Sexual Gratification as a level 4 felony.

A sentencing hearing will be held in June. He faces a maximum of 76 years.

“It has been a privilege working with the family and child victim in this case. It takes the utmost courage for a child to testify in these heartbreaking situations and the child’s testimony greatly impacted the final outcome,” says Chief Deputy Prosecutor Megan Bennet. “I cannot thank the Spencer County jurors enough for their devoted service and inquisitive participation in rendering justice for the child victim in this case.” She concluded with, “It is my hope that as a community we can continue to hold these offenders accountable.”

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.