Hadi Shriners hosting free screening clinic for kids

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Hadi Shriners are hosting the first of two free screening clinics for kids.

They say that is set to happen Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

A doctor will be at the Hadi Shrine ticket office at six Walnut Street.

Officials say the doctor can look at medical concerns including bone, muscle and join problems, as well as burns, scars and cleft lip or palate.

They say walk-ins are welcome.

The next free screening clinic will be in October.

