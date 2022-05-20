Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Breezy, Hotter

Sunday: Breezy, Cooler
5/18 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
5/18 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot as high temps ascend to 91-degrees. The record is 93-degrees set in 1962. There is a chance of isolated thunderstorms from late afternoon through Friday evening. Tonight, mostly clear skies, and muggy as lows drop into the lower 70s.

Saturday, partly to mostly sunny with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. There is a marginal threat for a few severe thunderstorms during the afternoon. High temps in the upper 80s to 90-degrees behind southerly winds. Saturday night, showers and isolated thunderstorms likely as lows drop into the mid-60s.

Sunday, mostly cloudy and cooler with a chance of rain during the morning. Breezy as high temps drop into the upper 60s to 70-degrees.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFIE Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Enhanced Risk for severe weather Thursday evening
The Louisville Metro Police Department reports officers found nearly 30,000 suspected fentanyl...
Officers find enough fentanyl to kill 4 million people in drug bust, officials say
Some residents of an Evansville apartment complex are complaining about the living conditions...
Tenants complain about living conditions in Evansville apartment complex
Murray State University confirmed a softball team bus crashed on the way to a college...
Murray State softball team bus crashes on way to tournament; 3 individuals hospitalized
Kameron Smith
Dispatch: Pursuit from Posey County ends in Evansville, suspect in custody

Latest News

Storm damage and power outages have been reported in several areas throughout the Tri-State.
Wind damage, power outages reported in Tri-State due to severe weather
14 News Reporter Brady Williams provides update on storm damage in Mount Carmel, Ill.
14 News Reporter Brady Williams provides update on storm damage in Mount Carmel, Ill.
WFIE Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Enhanced Risk for severe weather Thursday evening
Rotary club plans tornado memorial for Dawson Springs
Rotary club plans tornado memorial for Dawson Springs