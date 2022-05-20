Breezy, Hotter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot as high temps ascend to 91-degrees. The record is 93-degrees set in 1962. There is a chance of isolated thunderstorms from late afternoon through Friday evening. Tonight, mostly clear skies, and muggy as lows drop into the lower 70s.

Saturday, partly to mostly sunny with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. There is a marginal threat for a few severe thunderstorms during the afternoon. High temps in the upper 80s to 90-degrees behind southerly winds. Saturday night, showers and isolated thunderstorms likely as lows drop into the mid-60s.

Sunday, mostly cloudy and cooler with a chance of rain during the morning. Breezy as high temps drop into the upper 60s to 70-degrees.

