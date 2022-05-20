Boil water advisory issued in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County officials issued a boil water advisory for some of its residents on Thursday night.

Officials say the Henderson County Water District has completed work on the line serving water between the following addresses: 14396 Hwy 136 East to 15919 Hwy 136 East and 3953 Hwy 416.

As a result of the work, officials say a boil order notice is now in effect until further notice.

According to a press release, the boil order will most likely last through the weekend.

Officials say another notification will be sent out when the order is lifted.

For more information, please contact the Henderson County Water District at (270) 826-9802.

