Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

On Alert for more storms Saturday night

WFIE Alert Day
WFIE Alert Day(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Windy and hot for Friday as highs shot up into the upper 80s.  Big changes ahead for the weekend as a cold front will drop temperatures 20 degrees by Sunday morning.   We are on alert for some severe storms with damaging winds and hail Saturday night.   Saturday will start out with clouds and a few showers with lows in the lower 70s.  Highs on Saturday will climb into the upper 80s as skies clear in the afternoon.   Storms will line up and push through Saturday night between 6pm and midnight.   Sharply colder air behind the front will push lows into the middle 50s by Sunday morning.   Skies will clear during the day on Sunday with highs in the middle 60s.   The active weather pattern will pick up again next week with daily chances for showers and storms Monday-Friday.   Highs next week will range from 75-80, while lows sink into the middle 60s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water & cell service impacted by storms in Mt. Carmel
Water & cell service impacted by storms in Mt. Carmel
WFIE Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Enhanced Risk for severe weather Thursday evening
The Louisville Metro Police Department reports officers found nearly 30,000 suspected fentanyl...
Officers find enough fentanyl to kill 4 million people in drug bust, officials say
Some residents of an Evansville apartment complex are complaining about the living conditions...
Tenants complain about living conditions in Evansville apartment complex
Kameron Smith
Dispatch: Pursuit from Posey County ends in Evansville, suspect in custody

Latest News

Daylight shows more damage in Mt. Carmel
Daylight shows more damage in Mt. Carmel
Possible tornado touchdowns reported in Mt. Carmel
Possible tornado touchdowns reported in Mt. Carmel
Sunrise 14 First Alert Forecast
Sunrise 14 First Alert Forecast
Water & cell service impacted by storms in Mt. Carmel
Water & cell service impacted by storms in Mt. Carmel