On Alert for more storms Saturday night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Windy and hot for Friday as highs shot up into the upper 80s. Big changes ahead for the weekend as a cold front will drop temperatures 20 degrees by Sunday morning. We are on alert for some severe storms with damaging winds and hail Saturday night. Saturday will start out with clouds and a few showers with lows in the lower 70s. Highs on Saturday will climb into the upper 80s as skies clear in the afternoon. Storms will line up and push through Saturday night between 6pm and midnight. Sharply colder air behind the front will push lows into the middle 50s by Sunday morning. Skies will clear during the day on Sunday with highs in the middle 60s. The active weather pattern will pick up again next week with daily chances for showers and storms Monday-Friday. Highs next week will range from 75-80, while lows sink into the middle 60s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.