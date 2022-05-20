12 Ky counties back in yellow on COVID map

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - 12 Kentucky Counties are now in the yellow on the COVID-19 metrics map.

Two of those counties are Union and Henderson.

There were only three counties total last week. The state’s positivity rate is now over nine percent.

According to state officials, hospitalizations remain low and stable.

“The reason it’s this way is because we’ve gotten a large number of people vaccinated, and yes now the disease has spread for two years plus throughout the county with natural infection, so the combination of the two has helped to delink the severity of the disease with just getting the disease,” said Commissioner for Ky Dept. for Public Health Dr. Steven Stack.

Just this week the FDA has approved for everyone five and older to be eligible for at least one booster dose.

