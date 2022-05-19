WWE ‘Monday Night Raw’ returning to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The WWE is set to return to the Ford Center for “Monday Night Raw” on May 23.

It’s the first time the show will be held locally in five years.

“Monday Night Raw” is the longest-running weekly show in the U.S.

After taking a hiatus from touring because of COVID-19, the WWE is coming back to the Ford Center for a three-hour show.

14 News caught up with WWE superstar Sonya Deville, who says wrestling in Evansville has a special place in her heart.

“Super excited to come back to Evansville,” Deville said. “I can’t believe it’s been five years for Monday Night Raw, so that’s super exciting for you guys. Obviously Raw – it’s an incredible show, it’s a three-hour show – we have a lot of good stuff on that show, including myself.”

Deville is just one of the stars making an appearance at the Ford Center on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.