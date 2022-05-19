Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

WWE ‘Monday Night Raw’ returning to Evansville

WWE ‘Monday Night Raw’ returning to Evansville
By Mitchell Carter
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The WWE is set to return to the Ford Center for “Monday Night Raw” on May 23.

It’s the first time the show will be held locally in five years.

“Monday Night Raw” is the longest-running weekly show in the U.S.

After taking a hiatus from touring because of COVID-19, the WWE is coming back to the Ford Center for a three-hour show.

14 News caught up with WWE superstar Sonya Deville, who says wrestling in Evansville has a special place in her heart.

“Super excited to come back to Evansville,” Deville said. “I can’t believe it’s been five years for Monday Night Raw, so that’s super exciting for you guys. Obviously Raw – it’s an incredible show, it’s a three-hour show – we have a lot of good stuff on that show, including myself.”

Deville is just one of the stars making an appearance at the Ford Center on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some residents of an Evansville apartment complex are complaining about the living conditions...
Tenants complain about living conditions in Evansville apartment complex
Dylan Birdwell
Man sentenced in deadly hit and run crash
ISP: Owensboro man killed in shooting in Harrison Co., Ind.
Officials say Owensboro man fired first, killed firefighter, was then shot by officer
Kameron Smith
Dispatch: Pursuit from Posey County ends in Evansville, suspect in custody
Cody Collins and Timothy Collins
Former lake manager charged with theft and official misconduct in Union Co.

Latest News

Some large hail has been coming down from storms passing through the Tri-State area on Thursday.
Large pieces of hail falling down across Tri-State
Nursing home volunteers needed to become advocates for residents
Nursing home volunteers needed to become advocates for residents
WWE ‘Monday Night Raw’ returning to Evansville
WWE ‘Monday Night Raw’ returning to Evansville
Large pieces of hail falling down across Tri-State
Large pieces of hail falling down across Tri-State