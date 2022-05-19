Tri-State stores struggling to keep baby formula on shelves

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Baby formula shelves in stores have been picked through, or completely empty across the Tri-State.

That was the case with Simpson’s Supermarket off of Covert Avenue in Evansville, until they received a surprise shipment last Tuesday.

Employees at Simpson’s tell 14 News they used to get two shipments of baby formula a week, every Tuesday and Friday.

This last one took a month-and-a-half.

Store Manager Scott Arendell says he didn’t know when their next shipment was coming.

”Did you know this one was coming or did it just kind of show up? Just showed up, had no idea,” says Arendell.

Part of the reason Arendell says he was so surprised, was because when he called his supplier previously, he was told there wasn’t any formula to give him.

”Just out, nothing you can do,” says Arendell.

Even after all of that waiting, he’s worried this shipment still won’t be enough.

They set a limit of five cans per person once their shipment came in on Tuesday.

He says much of their customer base uses WIC, so the limit might not necessarily apply to them.

They don’t want somebody not on WIC buying up all of it, especially with how hard it’s been on customers, according to Arendell.

”People just scurrying around trying to find it, and I know it’s like that everywhere,” says Arendell, “so, it’s been tough on them.”

Even still, Arendell says this shipment coming when it did was still a welcome change.

”Oh, it’s great. I don’t know what to say. It’s just, it’s been so hard,” says Arendell, “I know there’s babies been getting sick, they’re trying to up the ante on everything, so it’s a big deal.”

Now, he’s got an idea when they may see a truck again.

”Our next truck is tomorrow. We’ve got more ordered, so I will know when the truck gets here,” says Arendell.

Even though they’re supposed to get a delivery on Friday, Arendell knows everything is still up in the air right now.

He says he’s got his fingers crossed.

