Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We now know who fired the first shot in a deadly officer-involved shooting in Harrison County, Indiana. An Owensboro man and a firefighter from Corydon both died in that incident.

Police in Louisville found a large amount of fentanyl at a storage unit. They say it would wipe out the entire city of Los Angeles.

A nationwide baby formula shortage makes it especially hard for families whose children have specific needs. A milk bank out of Indianapolis plans to help our region.

President Biden is taking major steps to boost formula supply even launching “operation fly formula.”

A semi is overturned just off the Western Kentucky Parkway. Officials say this is near the 44 mile marker.

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.