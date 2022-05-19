Birthday Club
Thursday Sunrise Headlines 5/19
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WFIE) - We now know who fired the first shot in a deadly officer-involved shooting in Harrison County, Indiana. An Owensboro man and a firefighter from Corydon both died in that incident.

Police in Louisville found a large amount of fentanyl at a storage unit. They say it would wipe out the entire city of Los Angeles.

A nationwide baby formula shortage makes it especially hard for families whose children have specific needs. A milk bank out of Indianapolis plans to help our region.

President Biden is taking major steps to boost formula supply even launching “operation fly formula.”

A semi is overturned just off the Western Kentucky Parkway. Officials say this is near the 44 mile marker.

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

