Tenants complain about living conditions in Evansville apartment complex

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some residents of an Evansville apartment complex are complaining about the living conditions and their struggles to contact management.

Martin Park West Apartments in Evansville used to be Buena Vista Apartments, but the property management company changed last year. Since then, tenants have struggled to get in touch with management when conditions have worsened.

Greg Fiolka was getting ready for work early one morning last November, when he noticed water running down the walls.

“It was early in the morning so it didn’t really dawn on me what was going on,” said Fiolka. “I happened to look up and that’s when it came straight down.”

He says the ceiling then crashed down on top of him. He knew there was a leak in the bathroom on the floor above him, and he had repeatedly called the new management company trying to get someone to fix it.

Eventually, Fiolka says, the company sent people who fixed the leak, but didn’t fix the hole in the ceiling. Fiolka had to do that himself, and says he never got reimbursed for it.

Months later, sewage started to flow in through one of the drains in their floor. The company sent people to fix it, using Fiolka’s shop vac in the process, but then after they left it started again.

He says eventually the stress made it hard to enjoy being home.

“I felt like I didn’t even want to come home after work,” said Fiolka. “I never felt so happy to just get up in the morning and be gone because then I wasn’t thinking about it, I wasn’t stressed out.”

Their lease expired in early April, and the company let the couple know they wouldn’t be renewing their lease, but never gave them a reason why. They’re preparing for a move now, but without a destination.

“To be honest, we don’t even know where we’re going,” said Renee Fiolka. “We just started packing because we didn’t want to lose our things.”

Despite their problems with their apartment, they say they would have stayed. Renee has some health problems that force her to use a wheelchair, so it’s been hard to find a place that can accommodate her.

“I wish this management place would get it together and realize that there are good people out here,” said Renee.

We reached out to Martin Park apartments to get their perspective on what’s happening but never heard back.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.