Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Tenants complain about living conditions in Evansville apartment complex

Tenants complain about living conditions in Evansville apartment complex
By Robinson Miles
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some residents of an Evansville apartment complex are complaining about the living conditions and their struggles to contact management.

Martin Park West Apartments in Evansville used to be Buena Vista Apartments, but the property management company changed last year. Since then, tenants have struggled to get in touch with management when conditions have worsened.

Greg Fiolka was getting ready for work early one morning last November, when he noticed water running down the walls.

“It was early in the morning so it didn’t really dawn on me what was going on,” said Fiolka. “I happened to look up and that’s when it came straight down.”

He says the ceiling then crashed down on top of him. He knew there was a leak in the bathroom on the floor above him, and he had repeatedly called the new management company trying to get someone to fix it.

Eventually, Fiolka says, the company sent people who fixed the leak, but didn’t fix the hole in the ceiling. Fiolka had to do that himself, and says he never got reimbursed for it.

Months later, sewage started to flow in through one of the drains in their floor. The company sent people to fix it, using Fiolka’s shop vac in the process, but then after they left it started again.

He says eventually the stress made it hard to enjoy being home.

“I felt like I didn’t even want to come home after work,” said Fiolka. “I never felt so happy to just get up in the morning and be gone because then I wasn’t thinking about it, I wasn’t stressed out.”

Their lease expired in early April, and the company let the couple know they wouldn’t be renewing their lease, but never gave them a reason why. They’re preparing for a move now, but without a destination.

“To be honest, we don’t even know where we’re going,” said Renee Fiolka. “We just started packing because we didn’t want to lose our things.”

Despite their problems with their apartment, they say they would have stayed. Renee has some health problems that force her to use a wheelchair, so it’s been hard to find a place that can accommodate her.

“I wish this management place would get it together and realize that there are good people out here,” said Renee.

We reached out to Martin Park apartments to get their perspective on what’s happening but never heard back.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Woman killed in Perry Co. wreck
FILE PHOTO: KFVS12 interviewed Jody Cash in 2018 when he was a detective with the Kentucky...
Deputy killed in officer-involved shooting in Marshall Co., Ky. identified; suspect also dead
ISP: Owensboro man killed in shooting in Harrison Co., Ind.
ISP: Owensboro man killed in shooting in Harrison Co., Ind.
Bowlify Superfoods coming to Evansville
ISP investigating shooting incident at Love’s Truck Stop on US 41

Latest News

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms authorities responded to a report of shots fired along...
Dispatch: Authorities respond to shots fired call on Mary St.
Southern Indiana oil refinery had carcinogenic gas escape
Southern Indiana oil refinery had carcinogenic gas escape
‘The Milk Bank’ in Indianapolis offering help amid formula shortage
‘The Milk Bank’ in Indianapolis offering help amid formula shortage
Dispatch: Pursuit started in Posey County ends in Evansville, suspect in custody
Dispatch: Pursuit started in Posey County ends in Evansville, suspect in custody