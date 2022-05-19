Rotary club plans tornado memorial for Dawson Springs

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s been almost six months since tornadoes tore through parts of western Kentucky. In Dawson Springs, the rotary club recently voted on plans to build a memorial in honor of those lost in the storms.

Members of the local rotary club say they wanted to create a tranquil place where people can come to remember what happened last December.

Six months later, people can still even find shingles in the grass at the city park. People in town say everyone was affected in one way or another.

”It was very heartbreaking,” said Dawson Springs Rotary Club President Tabatha Adams. “It wasn’t just one or two families that we knew that lost everything. Everybody in town knew at least 20 to 30 people who either lost everything that they owned or were affected somehow.”

However, the town is on the mend.

The local rotary club recently voted on a design for a memorial to honor those they lost in the tornadoes. They plan to put it on the hill at the top of the city park next to a concrete slab that used to be the rotary pavilion until the storm tore it down, and they plan to rebuild it next to the memorial.

To cover the cost of the project, the rotary club has partnered with Planters Bank to make it a nice area where people can gather.

”Well it is quite expensive,” said Rotary Club member and Planters Bank Branch President Anita Black. “There’s the prep work, the monument, the foundation. Planters Bank is helping with the benches because we want this to be a tranquil place.”

Organizers say it means a lot to them to see how so many people have helped the town bounce back.

One of the project organizers says people’s generosity is especially meaningful considering what she lost in the storms.

”Seeing support from all over, all over the state, groups from all over the country that have come in and have helped, and I’ve benefitted from that myself in having lost my home,” said Black.

Organizers say they hope for the memorial to be the site of anniversary celebrations each year looking forward.

Members of the rotary club say the plan is to have the memorial up and running by the first anniversary of the tornadoes this coming December, and they say they’re planning a big unveiling for it.

