MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A semi overturned just off the Western Kentucky Parkway Thursday morning.

Officials say this is near the 44 mile marker.

If you’re driving east, this is just a few miles before the Graham exit.

Traffic is moving slowly on the eastbound side.

We’re told one lane is shut down.

Officials say this could go on for a few hours.

Overturned semi on W. Ky. Parkway causing traffic to move slowly

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.