Overturned semi on W. Ky. Parkway causing traffic to move slowly
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A semi overturned just off the Western Kentucky Parkway Thursday morning.
Officials say this is near the 44 mile marker.
If you’re driving east, this is just a few miles before the Graham exit.
Traffic is moving slowly on the eastbound side.
We’re told one lane is shut down.
Officials say this could go on for a few hours.
