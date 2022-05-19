Birthday Club
Overturned semi on W. Ky. Parkway causing traffic to move slowly

Overturned semi on W. Ky. Parkway causing traffic to move slowly
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A semi overturned just off the Western Kentucky Parkway Thursday morning.

Officials say this is near the 44 mile marker.

If you’re driving east, this is just a few miles before the Graham exit.

Traffic is moving slowly on the eastbound side.

We’re told one lane is shut down.

Officials say this could go on for a few hours.

