Odd Fellows building sold at auction in Owensboro

By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A historic building in downtown Owensboro has sold at auction.

The Odd Fellows building at the corner of W. 3rd Street and St. Ann Street went for $610,000 Thursday morning.

Kurtz Auction and Realty held the auction. Their property listing shows it was built in 1890.

The three story building has 22,255 square feet.

It’s been used for restaurant and retail space for many years.

We’ll let you know if we find out more about the new owner’s plans for the space.

