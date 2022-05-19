Nursing home volunteers needed to become advocates for residents

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Officials with The Green River Area Development District say Kentucky is desperately in need of more volunteer long-term care volunteers.

They say their Ombudsmen Program trains those volunteers to advocate for people in LTC facilities.

Officials say this year, a new interactive curriculum was released to train incoming certified volunteer ombudsmen in Kentucky. The new curriculum will involve classroom training, independent study, and work in the field.

GRADD will offer classroom training via Zoom to qualifying volunteers across the state. These classes will be planned for June and July.

Officials say recent studies suggest volunteers over the age of 55 found significant decreases in levels of depression, functional limitations, and feelings of isolation through volunteering.

For more information about the Kentucky State Long-Term Care Ombudsman program or to find out how to become a certified volunteer ombudsman, visit ombuddy.org or contact Heather Mullican, GRADD District Long Term Care Ombudsman, at (270) 926-4433 or heathermullican@gradd.com.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.