Murray State softball team bus crashes on way to tournament; 3 individuals hospitalized

MURRAY, Ky. (WFIE) - Murray State University confirmed a softball team bus crashed on the way to a college tournament on Wednesday.

According to a statement from Murray State Athletics, the bus was headed to the NCAA regional tournament in Tuscaloosa, Alabama when it became involved in an accident.

The Murray State softball team bus was involved in an accident traveling to NCAA Tourn. in Tuscaloosa, Ala. 3 individuals transported to hospital w/ non-life-threatening injuries for further testing. Remaining players/staff are safe and unharmed. — Murray State Sports (@MSURacers) May 19, 2022

The university said three individuals on the team bus were taken to the hospital for testing and monitoring of their injuries. The individuals are expected to survive.

Murray State University said the remaining student-athletes and staff are safe and unharmed.

No other information was provided on the details of the crash.

