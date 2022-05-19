KSP: Henderson man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson County man is facing child sexual exploitation offenses.
Kentucky state police say 22-year-old Tyler Dyer was arrested Wednesday afternoon.
Troopers say that’s after an undercover investigation when a detective discovered the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.
He’s in the Henderson County jail facing a list of charges.
