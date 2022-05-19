Birthday Club
Henderson Summerfest aims to help raise awareness about local charities

Henderson Summerfest aims to help raise awareness about local charities
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - This weekend the inaugural Henderson Summerfest takes over Henderson’s riverfront.

It’s a free event to help raise awareness about local charities.

Although it is a free event, people going are encouraged to donate to those charities.

One of the three charities this benefits is the Chloe Randolph Organization.

Chloe was killed in 2019.

Since then, Chloe’s family and friends have been on a mission to raise awareness and educate about domestic violence.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

