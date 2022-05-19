Henderson city parks hosting mobile library during summer break
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Public Library is setting up a mobile library in three different parks over summer break.
Library officials say they will also have storytime, crafts and other activities.
Here’s the schedule.
- Atkinson Park on June 2, June 30, July 14, and July 28 from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
- Newman Park on May 31, June 28, July 12, and July 26 from 9-10 a.m.
- East End Spray Park on May 31, June 28, July 12, and July 26 from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
