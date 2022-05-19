Henderson city parks hosting mobile library during summer break

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Public Library is setting up a mobile library in three different parks over summer break.

Library officials say they will also have storytime, crafts and other activities.

Here’s the schedule.

Atkinson Park on June 2, June 30, July 14, and July 28 from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Newman Park on May 31, June 28, July 12, and July 26 from 9-10 a.m.

East End Spray Park on May 31, June 28, July 12, and July 26 from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.