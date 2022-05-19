Birthday Club
Ex-KWC football star KiShawn Walker getting his shot to shine on NFL stage
By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro native KiShawn Walker is used to shining on the big stage. Now, the recent Kentucky Wesleyan graduate is getting his shot on the biggest stage possible in the NFL.

The Division II All-American attended rookie camp for the Houston Texans last weekend.

After not being selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, Walker’s agent connected him with the Texans, where he signed an undrafted free agent deal. He will now have a chance to earn a spot on the team’s preseason roster.

Walker spent this past weekend in Houston, showing off his skills to the Texans.

“They said it would be like a different style of minicamp, so like they was really focusing on like how we moved around and broke on the ball, cutting, and our speed, and how we moved in drills. They were evaluating us for OTAs and minicamp and stuff,” said Walker, who also starred at Owensboro High School. “After the first practice, they cut like seven guys right in our face and I was like, ‘Oh man, that’s crazy,’ and that’s when you realize it’s a business. It’s like a humbling experience, because like, that could’ve been me. I was just blessed to be able to stay, and that they liked what they saw out of me. Whenever I was just sitting in my locker and just looking at my helmet, I was like this is everything I’ve asked for. The opportunity to be here is just a blessing, regardless of what happens.”

Walker graduated from Owensboro in 2016.

He also played at Georgetown College and Western Kentucky before spending his last two years at KWC.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

