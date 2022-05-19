Birthday Club
Enhanced Risk for severe weather Thursday afternoon-evening

14 First Alert 5/19 - Midday
By Jeff Lyons
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Storm Prediction Center upgraded the risk for severe storms across the Tri-State. We are now in an Enhanced Risk for severe weather (3 on a scale of 5) for Thursday afternoon and evening. Storms should move through between 4pm and 10pm west-to-east. Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are all possible, along with flash flooding and locally heavy rainfall. Storms should end by midnight. Friday will be sunny, hot and humid with a high of 90. Over the weekend, another cold front will slide toward the region. Saturday will be hot and humid with highs near 90. Storms should develop late and continue into the first half of Sunday. Temperatures will crash into the upper 60s on Sunday. Next week will start out cooler with highs in the lower 70s Monday-Tuesday, then warm into the lower 80s Wednesday-Thursday. We will have a daily chance for thunderstorms.

