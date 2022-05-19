Deputies: Pole barn damaged by hit and run driver

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a hit and run driver.

They say it likely happened between 7:30 a.m. at and 8 a.m. Thursday on N 550 E. near Francisco.

Deputies say a driver hit a pole barn, causing heavy damage, then left the scene.

Any one with information is asked to contact Deputy Loesch at 812-385-3496. Option 1 for dispatch or extension 1526 for her voicemail.

