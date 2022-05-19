Birthday Club
Boat docks installed at Henderson riverfront

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews have installed boat docks on Henderson’s riverfront ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

City officials say the docks are at the Second Street and Third Street boat ramps.

They say boaters should also see another dock at the Hayes Boat Ramp as soon as it undergoes a minor repair.

City officials are also reminding boaters about parking in the boat ramp spaces.

They say on Saturdays and Sundays through September 30, no vehicles should be parked in the boat ramp parking area unless they have a current boat/watercraft parking permit sticker.

Those without a parking permit should use on-street parking instead.

They say vehicles that are parked in the boat ramp parking area without a sticker may be ticketed.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

