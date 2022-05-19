Beshear says current unemployment rate is the lowest in state history

Birthday Club
Gov. Andy Beshear reported that the commonwealth just posted the lowest unemployment rate in state history.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear reported Wednesday that the commonwealth just posted the lowest unemployment rate in state history.

According to the Kentucky Center for Statistics, an agency within the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted preliminary April 2022 unemployment rate was 3.9%, the lowest rate ever recorded since the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics began reporting state rates in 1976.

“Kentucky’s economy is absolutely on fire, and today’s report shows that continued success is benefiting Kentuckians across the commonwealth,” Gov. Beshear said. “We’ve secured our spot as a leader by establishing Kentucky as the capital for electric vehicle battery production and agritech. But even more important, we’re building a Kentucky where our people can create a better life through great jobs, world-class education opportunities, quality health care and strong infrastructure. We’re not just talking about building a better Kentucky – we’re doing it.”

Beshear said the news follows a year when the state shattered every economic development record in the books, which included a record $11.2 billion in private-sector new location and expansion projects and the creation of 18,000-plus full-time jobs.

