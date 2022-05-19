Birthday Club
On Alert: Severe Storms Possible

WFIE Alert Day
By Byron Douglas
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly sunny to mostly sunny and humid with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. There is an upgraded slight risk for a few severe thunderstorms through tonight. High temps will remain above normal in the upper 80s behind warm southerly winds. Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms as lows drop to 70-degrees.

Friday, sunny, breezy, and hot as high temps ascend to 90-degrees. There is a chance of isolated thunderstorms from late afternoon through Friday evening.

Saturday, mostly sunny and humid with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. There is a marginal threat for a few severe thunderstorms during the afternoon. High temps in the upper 80s to 90-degrees behind southerly winds.

14 First Alert 5/18 at 10pm
5/18 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
